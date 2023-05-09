Authorities in Plymouth County searching for missing girl

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Plymouth County, Iowa are looking for girl that has been reported missing by her family.

According to a post shared by the Hinton Police Department, Aniah was last seen leaving Hinton Monday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m. The family says Aniah has not been seen or heard from since and that her phone has been off since then as well.

The family believes she may have been in Sioux City at one point. The family also claims they’ve found Aniah’s car, but not her or her phone.

KTIV has confirmed with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office that they are looking into this case. Anyone with information on Aniah’s whereabouts is asked to call Plymouth County authorities at (712) 546-8191.

