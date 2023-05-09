Century-old veteran taking to the skies for Honor Flight

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) - On Wednesday, 102-year-old Army and Navy veteran Dr. Leo Samson will board an “Honor Flight” to Washington, D.C. The trip will allow him, and dozens of other veterans, to see the monuments and memorials of their service and sacrifice.

The man who heads Ida County’s Veterans Affairs believes Samson may be the oldest veteran in Ida County. Samson has seen a lot in more than a century on Earth.

But it has been 25 years since he set foot in our nation’s capital. In 1945, Samson enlisted in the Army, but he wanted to become a dentist, and the Navy picked up the bill.

He served stateside, fixing teeth for the soldiers and sailors headed overseas to war. On Wednesday, May 10, Samson will jump on a flight from Fort Dodge to Washington D.C. Then, he’ll then turn 103 this summer.

“My son is the fellow that’s looking after myself, you know, and he gets to go on a trip. And I’m excited for him,” said Samson.

Being selfless comes up a lot when talking to Dr. Leo Samson. He says he doesn’t deserve to go on the Honor Flight because he never went overseas, even though he served about 30 years, and retired from the Navy as a commander.

His friend, Judy Pluth, had to help Samson get a spot on the plane.

“And they’re like, Oh, I bet you’ll be the oldest person there. You know, so they were all very excited that he could go,” said Pluth.

If you talk with Samson, he’ll offer to show you his “Quilts of Valor” certificate of service. And the quilt itself, of course. While he tries to downplay his service, Pluth says he has his entire uniform back at home.

“Consider the military as a career because, man, that time goes by pretty fast,” he said.

With a wink, Samson says he didn’t expect to live past 90, but he plans to make it through the Honor Flight on Wednesday.

