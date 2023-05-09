East High choir students to share stage with ‘Foreigner’ this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Choir students at a Sioux City high school have been practicing to take the stage at Battery Park this Saturday.

“It’s exciting, it’s nerve racking, it’s a big stage to be exposed on but also great opportunity for the kids, a great memory to make,” said Jeremy Hess, the director of choral activities at Sioux City East High School.

The first step to making this experience possible was to gauge how many students were interested.

“We kind of shared the information with the kids and asked who’s tentatively interested possibly on this date and like over half the choir was just like okay cool, that’s great,” said Hess.

On May 13, a total of 25 East High choir students will take the stage with Foreigner, and to say they’re excited would be an understatement.

“It’s such a surreal experience, it’s quick and easy, but I’m really happy to be a part of it, it’s so crazy it’s like a right place right time kind of deal and I’m really happy to perform with Foreigner that’s insane oh my gosh,” said Annie Ruhrer-Johnson, a junior in the East High Chamber Choir.

Many of the students participating have built friendships through their love of choir and this is just another chance to enjoy each other’s company.

“It’s such a big family, such a big group of friends and we all love to sing and dance with each other and we’re all really friendly with each other,” said Mackenzie Crawford, a junior in the East High Chamber Choir.

Getting on stage Saturday could also be an early step to a career in music.

“I really like music, I’m in all three things for orchestra, band, and choir, and I’d like to pursue it in the future,” said Adalina Sachs, a Junior in the East High Chamber Choir.

Both the band Foreigner and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino are donating to the program in exchange for the students’ help with the performance.

