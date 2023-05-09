East High choir students to share stage with ‘Foreigner’ this weekend

A group of students practicing for their upcoming performance with "Foreigner"
A group of students practicing for their upcoming performance with "Foreigner"(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Choir students at a Sioux City high school have been practicing to take the stage at Battery Park this Saturday.

“It’s exciting, it’s nerve racking, it’s a big stage to be exposed on but also great opportunity for the kids, a great memory to make,” said Jeremy Hess, the director of choral activities at Sioux City East High School.

The first step to making this experience possible was to gauge how many students were interested.

“We kind of shared the information with the kids and asked who’s tentatively interested possibly on this date and like over half the choir was just like okay cool, that’s great,” said Hess.

On May 13, a total of 25 East High choir students will take the stage with Foreigner, and to say they’re excited would be an understatement.

“It’s such a surreal experience, it’s quick and easy, but I’m really happy to be a part of it, it’s so crazy it’s like a right place right time kind of deal and I’m really happy to perform with Foreigner that’s insane oh my gosh,” said Annie Ruhrer-Johnson, a junior in the East High Chamber Choir.

Many of the students participating have built friendships through their love of choir and this is just another chance to enjoy each other’s company.

“It’s such a big family, such a big group of friends and we all love to sing and dance with each other and we’re all really friendly with each other,” said Mackenzie Crawford, a junior in the East High Chamber Choir.

Getting on stage Saturday could also be an early step to a career in music.

“I really like music, I’m in all three things for orchestra, band, and choir, and I’d like to pursue it in the future,” said Adalina Sachs, a Junior in the East High Chamber Choir.

Both the band Foreigner and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino are donating to the program in exchange for the students’ help with the performance.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident
One dead after head-on collision on Sioux City’s north side
Aniah
Missing girl from Plmouth County found, according to family members
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Murder victim’s family offering reward for capture, arrest of suspect
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident

Latest News

Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
South Dakota reporter pleads guilty to lesser charge for phone prank
Man accused of Laurel murders pleads not guilty to all charges
A semi tractor trailer and school bus collided in Emmet County, Iowa, last week, according to...
Semi vs school bus accident sends 2 kids to the hospital
Dennis Weerheim, middle right, received over $5,000 for catching a tagged walleye.
Spirit Lake man wins $5,000 after snagging tagged Walleye