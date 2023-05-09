Explorers take down Fargo-Moorhead in spring training bout

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City Explorers are less than a week away from opening day. But, before the X’s can get into full swing they need to get into a rhythm, and they would look to do just that when they took on the Redhawks in a spring training matchup.

Stout pitching was key for the X’s who gave up just two run, and the bats were awakened from their winter slumber with a 7-run performance to bring the Explorers a spring training win.

Opening day is set for Friday with first pitch at 7:00, we’ll have full coverage of opening day right here on KTIV.

