Iowa DCI involved in sports wagering violations investigation at Univ. of Iowa, Iowa State

On Tuesday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released a statement confirming...
On Tuesday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released a statement confirming their involvement in the recent probe by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission regarding student-athletes and sports wagering violations.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation released a statement confirming their involvement in the recent probe by the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission regarding student-athletes and sports wagering violations.

NCAA rules ban collegiate athletes from wagering on NCAA sports. At least 41 current student-athletes between the University of Iowa and Iowa State University were confirmed as being involved in the investigation.

The Iowa DCI confirmed their involvement in the investigation, stating:

“The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Special Enforcement Operations Bureau serves as the primary criminal investigative and enforcement agency for gambling laws in the state of Iowa. The DCI is involved in an ongoing investigation concerning sports wagering involving individuals at the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed and no further information will be released. The DCI will work cooperatively with the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission concerning any potential regulatory violations.”

According to Action Network, the head of the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission stated that there’s zero evidence of suspicious wagering activity or match-fixing involving any Iowa or Iowa State sporting event.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident
One dead after head-on collision on Sioux City’s north side
Aniah
Missing girl from Plmouth County found, according to family members
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Murder victim’s family offering reward for capture, arrest of suspect
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident

Latest News

Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
South Dakota reporter pleads guilty to lesser charge for phone prank
A group of students practicing for their upcoming performance with "Foreigner"
East High choir students to share stage with ‘Foreigner’ this weekend
Man accused of Laurel murders pleads not guilty to all charges
A semi tractor trailer and school bus collided in Emmet County, Iowa, last week, according to...
Semi vs school bus accident sends 2 kids to the hospital
Dennis Weerheim, middle right, received over $5,000 for catching a tagged walleye.
Spirit Lake man wins $5,000 after snagging tagged Walleye