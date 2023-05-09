Junior League awards $13,000 in grants

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local organization handed out $13,000 in grants Tuesday to nine Siouxland nonprofits.

The money was from the Mildred Anderson Grant and came from the Junior League of Sioux City.

To be eligible, organizations had to show a need and propose a project that addresses a community need.

Junior League’s president said they were excited about the number of applications they received. They’re looking forward to seeing the money go right back into Siouxland.

“For us to be able to give just a small piece to help them do that and know that their work is being supported really means a lot. It’s why we do what we do and why we continue to want to do this every single year,” said Katlyn Froista, the president of the Junior League of Sioux City.

Each recipient was granted up to $1,500.

One of the nonprofits, the Sunnybrook Hope Center, is using the grant to fund new see-through refrigerator and freezer merchandisers, like the ones at grocery stores.

“The merchandisers will provide that dignity component because our pantry is actually set up like a grocery store to offer empowerment and choice for what’s important for their family just as if they were going to their local grocer,” said Tina Stroud, the executive director for the Sunnybrook Hop Center.

The other organizations that were given grants include:

Art Center Association of Sioux City for their 2023 Holiday Workshop

Briar Cliff University for their program called Helping Siouxland Children on the Autism Spectrum

Lutheran Services in Iowa for their Beds for Our Newest Neighbors program

Mayflower Congregational UCC for Project Good Neighbor

Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership for South Sioux City Food Pantry Needs

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Siouxland for the Ronald McDonald Family Lunch Program

St. Luke’s College for their Collage Cupboard program

St. Thomas Episcopal Church for their food pantry

The Junior League of Sioux City itself is a training and leadership organization for women. The organization strives to better the community through volunteering and special projects.

