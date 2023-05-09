Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her

Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.(n/a)
By WDTV News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPSHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) - A West Virginia man is facing charges after authorities say he ran over his girlfriend with his truck while drunk, WDTV reports.

Deputies were dispatched Saturday to a home on Salem Ridge Rd. in Rock Cave, West Virginia, where they found a woman, identified by authorities as Arlene Philips, laying on the ground surrounded by medical personnel.

Harold Samples, who authorities identified as Philips’ boyfriend, was standing nearby and had a “strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from his person,” investigators wrote in a criminal complaint.

Samples told a deputy he had drank “four or five beers,” and ran over Philips as he was backing up, the complaint says. It also says numerous Bud Light cans were found at the scene.

Samples reportedly told deputies he did not mean to hurt Phillips.

Philips was flown to a hospital where she later died, authorities say.

Deputies gave Samples field sobriety tests which he was unable to perform, according to the complaint.

Samples was arrested and is being charged with felony DUI causing death.

Copyright 2023 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident
One dead after head-on collision on Sioux City’s north side
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Murder victim’s family offering reward for capture, arrest of suspect
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident
Jessica Katz, left, and Claudette Loera, right.
2 women pleading guilty to Sioux City Scheels explosion, theft

Latest News

The administration and allied nations also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from...
US busts Russian cyber operation in dozens of countries
Fort Hood is being renamed.
Fort Hood to be renamed after Hispanic general
FILE - Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin speaks in front of University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
Damar Hamlin will put the millions raised into his charity
FILE - For his first court appearance, Jason Jones was not physically in the Cedar County...
Man accused of Laurel murders pleads not guilty to all charges
A line of 2022 Santa Fe SUV's sit outside a Hyundai dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in...
Hyundai and Kia thefts keep rising despite security fix