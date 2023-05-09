A rainy and gloomy Tuesday with the possibility of thunderstorms this afternoon

**Slight Risk of severe weather this Thursday**
By Jacob Howard
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning we have temperatures in the 50s and 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We don’t have any thunderstorms this morning, but rain showers are moving into western Siouxland and will continue to move east. The rain showers will cause a very gloomy and rainy Tuesday.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s and low 80s, with wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

This afternoon, we could see some thunderstorms developing east of I-29 that could produce some small hail and gusty winds. If you have any plans this afternoon, be sure to stay weather-aware.

Tonight, lows will be in the 50s with wind out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour. For the most part, it will be mostly cloudy, but there is a chance of seeing some rain showers move throughout the area overnight.

Wednesday will be another day with rain in the forecast as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s with wind out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Thursday will be the best chance of seeing severe weather this week, as much of Siouxland is under a Slight Risk of seeing strong to severe weather.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest details on News 4 at Noon.

