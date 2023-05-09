Semi vs school bus accident sends 2 kids to the hospital

(MGN)
By KUOO Radio
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLINGFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - Two children were sent to the hospital last week after a school bus and a semi collided.

KUOO Radio says Travis Schueller, 43, of Armstrong, Iowa was driving a bus for the North Union School District when he turned into the path of a semi tractor trailer. Authorities say the accident happened on May 2 at the intersection of 240th Street and 490th Avenue and resulted in the bus being struck near the center and overturning onto its driver’s side.

Two children on the bus, one 4 years old and the other 5 years old, were taken to an Estherville hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

According to KUOO radio, Schueller was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident
One dead after head-on collision on Sioux City’s north side
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Murder victim’s family offering reward for capture, arrest of suspect
Eric Weber, the owner of The Slice pizzeria, says he is facing hefty fines for trying to help a...
Restaurant owner says he faces hefty fines for helping homeless man
20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident
Jessica Katz, left, and Claudette Loera, right.
2 women pleading guilty to Sioux City Scheels explosion, theft

Latest News

Man accused of Laurel murders pleads not guilty to all charges
Dennis Weerheim, middle right, received over $5,000 for catching a tagged walleye.
Spirit Lake man wins $5,000 after snagging tagged Walleye
Aniah
Authorities in Plymouth County searching for missing girl
FILE - For his first court appearance, Jason Jones was not physically in the Cedar County...
Man accused of Laurel murders pleads not guilty to all charges