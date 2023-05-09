Semi vs school bus accident sends 2 kids to the hospital

WALLINGFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - Two children were sent to the hospital last week after a school bus and a semi collided.

KUOO Radio says Travis Schueller, 43, of Armstrong, Iowa was driving a bus for the North Union School District when he turned into the path of a semi tractor trailer. Authorities say the accident happened on May 2 at the intersection of 240th Street and 490th Avenue and resulted in the bus being struck near the center and overturning onto its driver’s side.

Two children on the bus, one 4 years old and the other 5 years old, were taken to an Estherville hospital for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries.

According to KUOO radio, Schueller was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

