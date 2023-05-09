Shower and thunderstorm chances to stick around into the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a day of a few more showers in the area with northeastern Siouxland even getting in on some thunderstorms.

Things will quiet down for the most part heading into Tuesday night as we’ll keep a lot of clouds around and see lows head into the upper 50s.

A chance of showers will then return to the region on Wednesday with some late day thunderstorms a possibility as well with highs in the upper 70s.

After that, there are really no changes to our active weather pattern meaning we’ll continue to see chances of showers and thunderstorms from Thursday through Saturday as well with highs in the upper 70s all three days.

We may finally see a break in the pattern come our way on Sunday where we should be looking drier with highs looking cooler in the mid 60s.

Will that drier weather be sticking with us for a while next week?

I'll have the latest on your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

