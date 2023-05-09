Sioux City City Council approve designs for Lewis and Clark Park seat replacement

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City Council approved designs for the installation of new seats at Lewis and Clark Park Monday night.

The city council will now accept bids for the project next Tuesday, May 16th.

The city will be paying for the seat installation. The seats have already been purchased and the estimated cost is close to $433,000

City leaders hope to have the seats installed by May 1st, 2024. Mayor Bob Scott says the seat replacement will make the venue more attractive.

”We have so many days the city is allowed to use that facility, We’ve never really exercised all those dates,” Scott said. “But I think it’s important we do because we are talking to other groups about doing some tournaments in there.”

Scott said the Sioux City Explorers are in the last year of their lease at the ball park, and the city will continue to look at bringing events to the ball park.

