Sioux City City Council approves creation of committee to advise wastewater treatment plant work

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City City Council decided Monday night that an advisory committee will be created to help guide the engineering, planning and work on needed renovations to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The council unanimously approved a resolution to create the “wastewater treatment plant reconstruction and design advisory committee”.

The measure comes one week after the council passed the third and final reading of a city ordinance change, which raises sewer rates for residential and industrial users.

The revenue will fund $465 million in work at the wastewater treatment plant to satisfy requests from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency

Mayor Bob Scott said doing this project right is the most important thing.

“We have to have a plant that the IDNR will accept, and that the DNR will approve the plans on that doesn’t matter what else happens,” Scott said. “That’s my main concern is we get a plan that the IDNR will accept.”

The committee is similar to a “working group” presented by Siouxland Chamber President Chris McGowan during last week’s city council meeting.

In a statement sent to KTIV Monday night, McGowan said, “This afternoon, the Sioux City City Council did a complete 180 and took the action representatives of the business community had urged them to take on this specific date, precisely one week ago today. “While the City’s proposal this afternoon is not a perfect path forward, it represents a starting point for a cooperative dialogue with private sector leaders.”

