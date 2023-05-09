Three Crusaders score hat tricks in girls soccer shutout win over LeMars

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Girls high school soccer postseason assignments were announced on Monday as teams aim to make their way to state, and there are still big goals as teams finish out the regular season.

The Bishop Heelan girls soccer team was back in action hosting the LeMars Bulldogs. The game was on after a slight weather delay.

The Crusaders wasted no time scoring goals early and often. Three Crusaders ended the night with a hat trick including Lauryn Peck, Trelyn White and Jada Newberg.

Final Soccer Scores:

Bishop Heelan 10 Le Mars (G) 0 F

Denison-Sch. 5 Missouri Valley (G) 3 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 0 C.B.A.L. (B) 3 F

Sioux Center 2 BH/RV (B) 0 F

Spirit Lake 7 Unity Christian (G) 4 F

Western Christian 4 Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan (B) 2 F

