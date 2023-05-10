2 flown to hospital after crash in Sioux County, IA

HOSPERS, Iowa (KTIV) - An accident in a northwest Iowa town sent two people to the hospital Monday.

According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 60 and 400th Street in Hospers.

The sheriff’s office says an eastbound car failed to stop at the intersection and collided with a southbound semi pulling a tank trailer.

The car’s driver, 17-year-old Beder Aguilon of Worthington, Minnesota, was taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital for further medical attention. A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Ernesto Martin of Worthington was also taken to a local hospital before being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The driver of the semi, 66-year-old Shawn Munns of Hawarden, Iowa, did not report any injuries.

Aguilon was cited for failing to obey a stop sign and yi8eld right of way.

