2 dead after pursuit ends in crash near Yankton, SD

This viewer-submitted video shows a deadly crash near Yankton, SD on Wednesday, May 10.
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Two people are dead and another is seriously injured after a pursuit in southeast South Dakota ended in a crash.

According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at about 10 a.m. Wednesday when a trooper with highway patrol tried to stop a vehicle traveling westbound on South Dakota Highway 50 in Clay County. Authorities say the car was going over 100 mph and driving erratically.

A pursuit ensued and authorities say the car continued on Hwy 50, refusing to pull over for the trooper. During the pursuit, the car crashed into a semi truck near the city limits of Yankton.

There were three people inside the fleeing car when the crash happened, two were pronounced dead at the scene and one was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Their identities are not being released at this time.

