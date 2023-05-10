2 Sioux City elementary schools placed on brief lockouts

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two elementary schools in Sioux City were put on brief lockouts Wednesday afternoon.

According to district officials, Loess Hills and Liberty Elementary were put on lockouts “out of an abundance of caution” because law enforcement was receiving reports of a suspicious person in the area.

Officials say students and staff were safe during the lockouts and classes continued as normal. Both schools were dismissed at their normal time.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

