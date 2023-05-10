911 outage reported in Pierce County, NE

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PIERCE, Neb. (KTIV) - Officials in a northeast Nebraska county are reporting a 911 outage.

According to Region 11 Emergency Management, Pierce County is experiencing a 911 outage. This outage only affects landlines that run through the Pierce Telephone Company. You can still call 911 on your cell phone.

Officials say anyone in the county who has LifeAlert, or some other emergency push-button device, that dials 911 through a Pierce Telephone Company landline should instead dial the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number. That number is (402) 329-6346 and should be used for emergencies only.

Officials say they are working to get the 911 outage corrected.

