Another day, another chance of showers and thunderstorms.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning we are seeing cloudy skies across much of the viewing area as temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. The wind is out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour this morning.

Today, you can expect a day similar to yesterday. Highs in the mid- to upper 70s and low 80s with clouds to start the day with the chance of showers and even thunderstorms throughout the morning and early afternoon hours

The showers and thunderstorms are forecast to mainly stay over western Siouxland, but we could see some development along or east of I-29. Since there is a chance of severe weather, the Storm Prediction Center has put parts of Siouxland under a Marginal Risk of seeing strong to severe weather here in Siouxland.

Tonight, lows will be in the 50s and 60s again with partly cloudy skies and wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Overnight and into tomorrow morning, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout Siouxland. Nor forecasting anything severe at the moment.

On Thursday, we will see an active start to the day with clouds and the chance of showers and thunderstorms, as daytime highs will be in the 70s and low 80s.

Then tomorrow afternoon we will get a second wind of showers and thunderstorms that could be severe. Because of the chance of severe weather for Thursday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center has put much of Siouxland under a Marginal and Slight Risk of seeing some strong to severe weather.

Friday will be similar to Thursday since the Storm Prediction Center has put Marginal and Slight Risk of severe weather across the region.

A very active weather pattern continues this week and into this weekend. I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

