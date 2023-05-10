Arnolds Park Amusement Park opening on May 20

Entrance to Arnolds Park Amusement Park.
Entrance to Arnolds Park Amusement Park.
By KUOO Radio
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - You know it’s nearly summertime when the amusement parks start opening. And a popular northwest Iowa park is set to open in just over a week.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park is scheduled to open for the season on May 20 and there’ll be some new attractions for visitors to enjoy.

“The final stage of The Legend refurbishment is complete which is great and it will be fun to ride the brand new ride when it’s all done,” said CEO Jon Pausley. “Also, a new ride is in Upper Park. So, we have what’s called The Round-Up, and you may have seen some of these rides before, where you stand up against the cage or on the outside, it spins you around real fast, and centrifugal force keeps you pushed up against the wall and it spins you around.”

Pausley also says the ride known as “The Scrambler” is returning to the park after several years. He said the ride was sent off to get fixed and refurbished.

Another new feature at the park is that membership cards can now be scanned.

“You won’t have to stop at the ticket booth if you don’t want to, to get a wristband,” said Pausley. “Your membership card can be scanned at all the rides. So if you’re a member and you want to skip that line, you can just walk right in and ride the rides using your membership card.”

The new stage and concessions building are also complete and will be available this season.

For more details about the park, click here.

