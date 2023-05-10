Board of Regents considers tuition increase for Iowa universities

The Board of Regents will consider a proposal to raise tuition later this week.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students could face higher tuition rates next year at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa.

The Board of Regents will consider a proposal to raise tuition later this week.

The price would go up by an average of $305 for University of Iowa students, and $304 for Iowa State students.

University of Northern Iowa students would face a smaller increase of $285.

The board asked lawmakers for a $32 million increase in general education funds last year, citing inflation and labor shortages.

Instead, the state legislature offered no “general university” funding increase for the 2024 budget year.

However, in the new education bill, certain programs at the universities would get more funding.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aniah
Missing girl from Plmouth County found, according to family members
A semi tractor trailer and school bus collided in Emmet County, Iowa, last week, according to...
Semi vs school bus accident sends 2 kids to the hospital
Dennis Weerheim, middle right, received over $5,000 for catching a tagged walleye.
Spirit Lake man wins $5,000 after catching tagged Walleye
Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Iowa officials confirm attempted murder suspect fled country
This photo posted to a GoFundMe page shows Aric and Samantha Hutchinson on their wedding day in...
Groom recovering at home after golf cart crash that killed bride, mom says

Latest News

The crash happened in Hospers, Iowa on Monday, May 8.
2 flown to hospital after crash in Sioux County, IA
Entrance to Arnolds Park Amusement Park.
Arnolds Park Amusement Park opening on May 20
Classic rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will be the headliner for the RAGBRAI Concert Series in Des...
Lynyrd Skynyrd to headline RAGBRAI Concert Series in Des Moines this summer
Care facility cited after naked man able to get in a bed with a blind resident