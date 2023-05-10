Cherokee students host Cut-A-Thon to help make wigs for kids with cancer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The World Health Organization says cancer is a leading cause of death, worldwide accounting for nearly one-in-six deaths.

Cancer patients often lose their hair because of chemotherapy treatment. Some northwest Iowa students are giving cancer patients something they’ve lost... by parting with something of their own.

”Almost everyone you know has been affected by cancer, so having events like this not only raises awareness, but it raises money and gives support and hope to those battling cancer,” said Allie Bouchard, the Cherokee National Honor Society President.

Wednesday, students and faculty cut ties with their hair to help kids struggling with cancer

“I’m so excited to do it. I’ve grown it out for really long and I don’t need it so it’s going to a good cause,” said Leah Ellis, a student who donated her hair.

Nearly 30 people stepped up to the scissors to lose their locks for the Cherokee National Honor Society Cut-A-Thon. The hair will be donated to make wigs for kids with cancer. For many, cancer hits close to home.

“Two years ago, my great grandma died from cancer on Christmas, and it means a lot to me,” said Alec Schossow, a student who participated in the event.

“My grandma and my great aunt and my grandpa have all suffered from cancer,” said Kassie Leeds, another student who donated hair at Wednesday’s Cut-A-Thon.

“I’m doing it for my wife, she is diagnosed with multiple myeloma about 4 years ago and is still living with it,” said Matt Hoskinson, a coach for the Cherokee Braves.

The Cut-A-Thon touches the donors, and recipients, alike.

“It’s amazing to be able to see the impact that it makes on not even just our small community but the world, we are able to help so many children who are battling cancer,” said Morgan Goebel, a member of the Cherokee National Honor Society.

The Cherokee National Honor Society has worked on this service project all semester, they’re happy to see their hard work pay off.

Donations total 58 haircuts and over $2,000 to charity, money raised at the event will be donated to a 2014 Washington High School graduate.

Jennifer Davis-Zeimen was diagnosed with ovarian cancer when she was 20 years old.

In 2018, she graduated from Cornell College with a Bachelors in Molecular Biology and Philosophy. She started her path to becoming a Physician Assistant in 2021 and is now battling cancer for the second time.

”The woman we’re supporting tonight is a Cherokee graduate and we are a family here at this high school, we do not forget you just because you’re alumni now, as soon as you graduate and take your cap off that’s not the end. Cherokee loves our alumni, we love our community, we’re just a big family here,” said Bouchard.

If you would like to donate to the cause, there is an account set up at North Star Community Credit Union, in Cherokee, under Jennifer Davis-Zeimen.

