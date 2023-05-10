CNOS unveils expanded Imaging Center

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - It can be scary to face a serious medical condition. But, CNOS in Dakota Dunes is making it more convenient for patients to get the screenings and scans they need with the addition of a new Imaging Center.

CNOS hosted the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, South Sioux Chamber and Dakota Valley Business Council for the ribbon cutting for the 6,500 square foot addition on Tuesday. The project began around a year and a half ago. Some of the key additions to the center are a new, state-of-the-art MRI scanner, and a second CT scanner.

”Historically, a scan for an MRI would take right around 45 minutes,” said Steve DeVoe, Chief Operating Officer for CNOS. “We have that down to roughly 27 minutes now. So, we’re able to take the scanning down and really just get the patients in and out.”

With this increased efficiency, CNOS officials say they’ll be able to see, and treat, more patients every day. The Imaging Center is also right next to CNOS’ other facility, so patients will only have to make one trip to get all of their tests.

”You might be coming in for an appointment and not know exactly what you need,” said Nolan Lubarski, CEO of CNOS. “And you see one of our specialists and one of our qualified professionals, and they might recommend you have an image. And you could actually sometimes do that same day and just get it done right at the same location.”

The expanded Imaging Center will see its first patients on Wednesday.

