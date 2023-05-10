CNOS unveils expanded Imaging Center

Leaders from Sioux City, South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes gather for the Imaging Center's...
Leaders from Sioux City, South Sioux City and Dakota Dunes gather for the Imaging Center's ribbon cutting.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - It can be scary to face a serious medical condition. But, CNOS in Dakota Dunes is making it more convenient for patients to get the screenings and scans they need with the addition of a new Imaging Center.

CNOS hosted the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce, South Sioux Chamber and Dakota Valley Business Council for the ribbon cutting for the 6,500 square foot addition on Tuesday. The project began around a year and a half ago. Some of the key additions to the center are a new, state-of-the-art MRI scanner, and a second CT scanner.

”Historically, a scan for an MRI would take right around 45 minutes,” said Steve DeVoe, Chief Operating Officer for CNOS. “We have that down to roughly 27 minutes now. So, we’re able to take the scanning down and really just get the patients in and out.”

With this increased efficiency, CNOS officials say they’ll be able to see, and treat, more patients every day. The Imaging Center is also right next to CNOS’ other facility, so patients will only have to make one trip to get all of their tests.

”You might be coming in for an appointment and not know exactly what you need,” said Nolan Lubarski, CEO of CNOS. “And you see one of our specialists and one of our qualified professionals, and they might recommend you have an image. And you could actually sometimes do that same day and just get it done right at the same location.”

The expanded Imaging Center will see its first patients on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident
One dead after head-on collision on Sioux City’s north side
Aniah
Missing girl from Plmouth County found, according to family members
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Murder victim’s family offering reward for capture, arrest of suspect
A semi tractor trailer and school bus collided in Emmet County, Iowa, last week, according to...
Semi vs school bus accident sends 2 kids to the hospital
20-month-old boy dies in Sioux County accident

Latest News

Sioux City East Choir students preparing to perform at Battery Park with Foreigner
Century Old Veteran taking flight
Junior League awards $13,000 in grants
Dr. Leo Samson (left), plans to take flight on Wednesday as part of the Honor Flight program.
Century-old veteran taking to the skies for Honor Flight