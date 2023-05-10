Dordt University adding new agriculture major

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - As farming technology continues to advance, it’s important to prepare ag students for the future. Dordt University is doing that with its new partnership with AgriVision Equipment Group.

AgriVision sells and provides services on all types of farming technology. The partnership with Dordt will add a new major to the school: Agriculture Service Technology. It’s a two-year associate’s program where students will get hands-on experience with the latest farming technology. Additionally, every student who graduates from the program will have a John Deere certification.

”To partner with John Deere and to be able to have access to the cutting edge of what new products are coming out is absolutely essential to keep our education on the cutting edge,” said Erik Hoekstra, the president of Dordt University. “So, to have a partner like AgriVision, it’s going to make Dordt’s program leaps ahead.”

Students in the program will learn about hydraulics, electronics and troubleshooting. Through the partnership, AgriVision will provide Dordt with the most up-to-date technology each year, so students enter the workforce fully prepared.

”Some of the challenges that we have today is when students come into our organization-- now, they’ve had a great education where we’ve got some great programs that we work with-- but because that curriculum lags, it takes them a couple of years to learn how to work on that newer technology and get up to speed,” said Reed Allen, Director of Aftermarket for AgriVision. “So, our goal really is just to be able to set students up so that they can transition seamlessly from college into a workforce and be able to succeed at a high level right out of the gate.”

Enrollment for the Agriculture Service Technology program starts in the fall of 2024. More info about the program can be found on Dordt’s website.

