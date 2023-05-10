Dordt University adding new agriculture major

Representatives from AgriVision speak about their partnership with Dordt.
Representatives from AgriVision speak about their partnership with Dordt.(ktiv)
By Nick Reis
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - As farming technology continues to advance, it’s important to prepare ag students for the future. Dordt University is doing that with its new partnership with AgriVision Equipment Group.

AgriVision sells and provides services on all types of farming technology. The partnership with Dordt will add a new major to the school: Agriculture Service Technology. It’s a two-year associate’s program where students will get hands-on experience with the latest farming technology. Additionally, every student who graduates from the program will have a John Deere certification.

”To partner with John Deere and to be able to have access to the cutting edge of what new products are coming out is absolutely essential to keep our education on the cutting edge,” said Erik Hoekstra, the president of Dordt University. “So, to have a partner like AgriVision, it’s going to make Dordt’s program leaps ahead.”

Students in the program will learn about hydraulics, electronics and troubleshooting. Through the partnership, AgriVision will provide Dordt with the most up-to-date technology each year, so students enter the workforce fully prepared.

”Some of the challenges that we have today is when students come into our organization-- now, they’ve had a great education where we’ve got some great programs that we work with-- but because that curriculum lags, it takes them a couple of years to learn how to work on that newer technology and get up to speed,” said Reed Allen, Director of Aftermarket for AgriVision. “So, our goal really is just to be able to set students up so that they can transition seamlessly from college into a workforce and be able to succeed at a high level right out of the gate.”

Enrollment for the Agriculture Service Technology program starts in the fall of 2024. More info about the program can be found on Dordt’s website.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aniah
Missing girl from Plmouth County found, according to family members
A semi tractor trailer and school bus collided in Emmet County, Iowa, last week, according to...
Semi vs school bus accident sends 2 kids to the hospital
Dennis Weerheim, middle right, received over $5,000 for catching a tagged walleye.
Spirit Lake man wins $5,000 after catching tagged Walleye
A children's book author has been charged with the murder of her husband.
She wrote book on husband’s death; police say she killed him
The crash happened in Hospers, Iowa on Monday, May 8.
2 flown to hospital after crash in Sioux County, IA

Latest News

The 1st-grade class of Osmond, Nebraska's elementary school sent us something special earlier...
KTIV returns Flat Stanley to 1st grade class in Osmond, NE
2 dead after pursuit ends in crash near Yankton, SD
Students in Cherokee, IA host 3rd Cut-A-Thon to help children with cancer
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Onawa, IA
Students at Washington High School in Cherokee getting their hair cut to donate to create wigs...
Cherokee students host Cut-A-Thon to help make wigs for kids with cancer