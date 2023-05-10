Heelan takes home MRAC title for boys and girls soccer with victories over North.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Entering Tuesday night there were only three teams who had not lost an MRAC soccer matchup. The Bishop Heelan boys and girls clubs and the Sioux City North boys’ squad. Setting up an intriguing night of matchups, if the Bishop Heelan girls win, they clinch an MRAC title, and the boy’s game was a winner take all matchup.

The first Heelan title was picked up when the girls toppled North 3-0, behind 2 Lauryn Peck goals, and a little insurance from Jada Newburg.

Then came the boy matchup in an intense bout the two teams were scoreless until late in the second half when George Tsiobanos sent a penalty kick through to give Heelan a 1-0 lead.

Then the Crusaders clung to that one goal lead till the final whistle as North had a last second chance that was sent away by Landon Block. Gifting the Crusaders the MRAC regular season championship.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.