Michael Keaton, Tim Burton officially returning for ‘Beetlejuice 2′

Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will open Sept. 6, 2024. (Source: CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – “Beetlejuice 2,” the long-awaited sequel to the 1988 original, is officially in the works.

Warner Bros. announced that the sequel will open on Sept. 6, 2024.

Director Tim Burton is returning, as well as Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder.

Jenna Ortega will star as the daughter of Ryder’s character Lydia from the original film. Ortega is best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit series “Wednesday.”

According to CNN, a Beetlejuice sequel has been in talks for years, with Burton and Keaton both hinting at a possible sequel as early as 2013.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aniah
Missing girl from Plmouth County found, according to family members
A semi tractor trailer and school bus collided in Emmet County, Iowa, last week, according to...
Semi vs school bus accident sends 2 kids to the hospital
Dennis Weerheim, middle right, received over $5,000 for catching a tagged walleye.
Spirit Lake man wins $5,000 after catching tagged Walleye
A children's book author has been charged with the murder of her husband.
She wrote book on husband’s death; police say she killed him
The crash happened in Hospers, Iowa on Monday, May 8.
2 flown to hospital after crash in Sioux County, IA

Latest News

This combo of photos provided by Chicago Police Department shows from left, Trevell Breeland,...
4 teens charged in slaying of police officer who was returning home from work
President Joe Biden speaks to the media following a meeting with Congressional leaders about...
Biden pressures House Republicans on debt limit in campaign-style speech
Officials have arrested 33-year-old Marquis Devan McCloud in the death of 19-year-old Anastasia...
Missing pregnant 19-year-old found dead; suspect in custody
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos pleads not guilty to federal indictment and says he won’t resign
Video submitted to KTIV shows a deadly crash involving a fleeing vehicle and a semi near...
Viewer-submitted video shows a deadly crash near Yankton, SD on Wednesday, May 10