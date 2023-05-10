No foul play suspected after body found in Lincoln County, South Dakota

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Tuesday that no foul play is suspected and there is no threat to the public after a body was found in rural Lincoln County.

The body was found Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle near the intersection of 275th Street and 477th Avenue southwest of Harrisburg. At this time, the case is being treated as an “unattended death.”

People who may have seen a white car in the ditch at that intersection are asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 764-5651.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.