Northwestern set to take on Embry-Riddle to open NAIA tournament

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Northwestern Red Raider softball club posted one of the best seasons in program history this season, putting up a program record 46 wins and taking home the GPAC regular season title.

That GPAC regular season title netted the Red Raiders an auto bid to the NAIA national tournament, and we found out who the Red Raiders drew in the first round.

Northwestern will travel to Klamath Falls, Oregon where they will take on Embry-Riddle of Arizona in the opening round. Start time is set for 1 pm on Monday, May 15th.

Also, in Northwestern’s bracket top seeded Oregon Tech who opens up against Saint Xavier of Illinois.

