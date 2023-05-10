Red Raiders ready for next opportunity in fall

ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) -The reigning NAIA Football National Champions were hard at work on the gridiron this spring gearing up for the upcoming football season ahead. Head coach Matt McCarty says spring ball is a good opportunity for the guys to go out and compete.

The Red Raiders wrapped up their spring practices with their spring game on April 26th. Several key players from last season’s National Champion team are returning including wide receiver Michael Storey, quarterback Jalyn Gramstad, and running back Konnor McQuillan.

Coach McCarty says spring was all about filling some new roles where several younger players have stepped up in big ways. While the excitement of the national championship will always be there, their mindset this season is focusing on their next big opportunity.

“The biggest thing is we talk about our next opportunity being our best opportunity and trying to make sure our next games our best game,” said McCarty. “And our guys have really carried that idea over that yeah, last year’s group won a national championship. Next year’s group, it’s starting over and it’s something new that we can see what we can accomplish.”

McCarty says the team is healthy coming out of spring ball with improvement all around. The Red Raiders are scheduled to start the season on September 2nd at Concordia.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.