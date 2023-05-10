Thunderstorm chances will increase with a chance of a few strong storms

Severe Weather Outlook
Severe Weather Outlook(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Showers that were in western Siouxland early in the day fell apart by the afternoon leaving us with a nice day to get outside.

Now get ready for rain chances to be on the increase again.

Northern Siouxland will have a chance of a couple of isolated thunderstorms after 7 pm.

More widespread thunderstorm development is then expected tonight and with a marginal risk of a severe storm over us, we can’t rule out some hail with a few of these storms as lows will stay warm in the low 60s.

Thursday will continue to give us a chance of thunderstorms and once again a few could become strong with highs getting to near 80 degrees.

We’ll continue to see shower and thunderstorm chances Friday and Saturday with highs both days in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be a cooler day with highs only in the mid 60s and that will come with still a lot of clouds and maybe some lingering showers, especially early in the day.

Will a quieter weather pattern settle in for next week?

I’ll have the latest on your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aniah
Missing girl from Plmouth County found, according to family members
A semi tractor trailer and school bus collided in Emmet County, Iowa, last week, according to...
Semi vs school bus accident sends 2 kids to the hospital
Dennis Weerheim, middle right, received over $5,000 for catching a tagged walleye.
Spirit Lake man wins $5,000 after catching tagged Walleye
A children's book author has been charged with the murder of her husband.
She wrote book on husband’s death; police say she killed him
The crash happened in Hospers, Iowa on Monday, May 8.
2 flown to hospital after crash in Sioux County, IA

Latest News

Another day, another chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Another day, another chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Another day, another chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Another day, another chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Future Track
Shower and thunderstorm chances to stick around into the weekend
Future Track
Shower and thunderstorm chances to stick around into the weekend