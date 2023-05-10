Thunderstorm chances will increase with a chance of a few strong storms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Showers that were in western Siouxland early in the day fell apart by the afternoon leaving us with a nice day to get outside.

Now get ready for rain chances to be on the increase again.

Northern Siouxland will have a chance of a couple of isolated thunderstorms after 7 pm.

More widespread thunderstorm development is then expected tonight and with a marginal risk of a severe storm over us, we can’t rule out some hail with a few of these storms as lows will stay warm in the low 60s.

Thursday will continue to give us a chance of thunderstorms and once again a few could become strong with highs getting to near 80 degrees.

We’ll continue to see shower and thunderstorm chances Friday and Saturday with highs both days in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be a cooler day with highs only in the mid 60s and that will come with still a lot of clouds and maybe some lingering showers, especially early in the day.

Will a quieter weather pattern settle in for next week?

