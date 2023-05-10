Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Onawa, IA

ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - An early morning stabbing in Monona County, Iowa sent one person to the hospital and another to jail.

Authorities say the stabbing happened inside an apartment at the Starview Apartments. That’s at 803 2nd Street in Onawa.

According to the Monona County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report at about 2 a.m. Wednesday of a man being treated for a stab wound at the Onawa hospital.

That man, identified as 32-year-old Derek Webster Jr., claimed he was at a local bar and was “jumped” outside by a white male driving a motorcycle. A statement from his girlfriend, 30-year-old Inessa Lyons, supported this statement.

But after further investigation, including a search of an apartment at Starview Apartments, Lyons admitted she stabbed Webster. A criminal complaint states Lyons told investigators Webster was repeatedly “harassing” her to take him to a local store to buy more alcohol. Lyons said she stabbed Webster with a knife in the apartment’s kitchen.

Lyons is charged with attempted murder and willful injury. Webster is currently in stable condition at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation, and no further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monona County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 433-1414.

