Woodbury County Board of Supervisors looking at increasing wind turbine setbacks

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors passed the first of three readings to increase setbacks for wind turbines in the county.

The proposed ordinance change would mean wind turbines would have to be built at least two miles from incorporated cities in the county. The ordinance change would also mean wind turbines would have to be built at least a half-mile from conservation areas in the county.

At the supervisors meeting Tuesday night several citizens, and city leaders, expressed concern about wind turbines.

The people, who spoke in public comment, favored even greater setback distances. Not two miles, but in some cases five miles from incorporated cities.

“We’re trying to be unique in Woodbury County, we’re trying to save the Loess Hills. We’re trying to save the county as a whole. And I would like to continue growing the county, I’d like to see my kids stay here not move away,” Anthon, Iowa, resident Larry Flippi said.

“Let’s keep Woodbury County free and open. Many new homes have been or are being built and rural Woodbury County industrial wind turbines would destroy that opportunity here.” Hornick, Iowa, resident Daniel Hair said.

Board Chairman Matthew Ung said the board could amend the ordinance change in the second or third reading. But, he believes the two-mile setback from incorporated cities is fair.

“We have to be transparent about how we come to these figures, two miles is is fairly standard from other communities as well, And, it does allow for that growth in the future, which is important especially when they’re talking about lease arrangements that are 40 plus years.”

Ung said it was helpful to hear public comment Tuesday night he said the board is committed to reflecting the wants and needs of citizens.

