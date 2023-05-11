Around Siouxland: Big Brother Big Sister plant sale
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the final days of in-person sales for plants.
Big Brother Big Sister has extra plants this year and will be selling those new assortments for those who missed the annual plant pre-sale.
The plant sale is at the Arena Sports Academy on May 12-13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Each plant is $25.
For more information, visit their website here.
