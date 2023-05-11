Around Siouxland: Golf ‘Fore’ Mental Health

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the 9th annual Golf “Fore” mental health.

The Siouxland Mental Health Center will be hosting Golf “Fore” Mental Health to help raise funds for the expansion of Child and Adolescent Services in the Siouxland area.

Tickets for the teams at the event are from $300 to $750.

The event is scheduled for May 12 at 12:30 p.m. at the Green Valley Golf Course.

To get tickets or more information, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 dead after pursuit ends in crash near Yankton, SD
Authorities responded to a stabbing at the Starview Apartments in Onawa, Iowa. An investigation...
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Onawa, IA
(Source: AP)
3-year-old’s death sparks investigation by Ida Co. Sheriff’s Office & Iowa DCI
This photo shows police arresting a man in the Loess Hill Elementary parking lot.
Police: Intoxicated man causes lockouts at 2 Sioux City schools
The crash happened in Hospers, Iowa on Monday, May 8.
2 flown to hospital after crash in Sioux County, IA

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Big Brother Big Sister plant sale
Around Siouxland: Big Brother Big Sister plant sale
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Y Fund Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Siouxland YMCA Golf Fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Police Department open house
Around Siouxland: Sioux City Police Department Open House
Around Siouxland: Golf ‘Fore’ mental health.
Around Siouxland: Golf ‘Fore’ mental health.