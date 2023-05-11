Around Siouxland: Golf ‘Fore’ mental health.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the 9th annual Golf “Fore” mental health.

The Siouxland Mental Health Center will be hosting Golf “Fore” Mental Health to help raise funds for the expansion of Child and Adolescent Services in the Siouxland area.

Tickets for the teams at the event are from $300 to $750.

The event is scheduled for May 12 at 12:30 p.m. at the Green Valley Golf Course.

To get tickets or more information, visit their website here.

