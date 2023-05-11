Around Siouxland: Siouxland YMCA Golf Fundraiser
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the first Scramble Golf Tournament at the Siouxland YMCA.
The Scramble Golf Tournament fundraiser will help benefit all the programs the Siouxland Y has to offer.
The event will be on May 12 from 10 a.m. to 5:20 p.m. at Whispering Creek in Sioux City. Those who participate can do so in teams of four.
It is $200 per person, teams of four are $800 and sponsorships are from $1000 - $10,000
To register a team or learn more, visit their website here.
