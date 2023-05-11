Bandits Bruno wrapping up 12th season with Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -If you were to take a look at the Sioux City Bandits record book, you would see one name plastered all over the page, that would be Fred Bruno, the star wide receiver has spent over a decade with the Bandits now and it has been a great relationship from the start.

“I thought man this kid could be a good ballplayer for us for a few years,” said Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen. “10 I mean that’s unheard of you know.”

“When I first met Erv I met him and Jarrod De Georgia they were both Wayne State guys and we kind of kicked it off from there being from Wayne State,” said Bruno. “They came down to recruit, we came to tryouts and the rest was history.”

Little did Bruno know the decision to play for Erv and the Bandits would lead his life down this path, of now 12 seasons and countless milestones off the field as well.

“I would have said you were crazy,” said Bruno. “I wouldn’t have imagined being here this long, I mean I got really comfortable I got a job, got married and started a family, things really just worked out for me.”

“You know he’s from Miami Originally but now he’s home here,” said Strohbeen.

Being on the Bandits as long as he has, and playing as well as he has, the former Wayne State Wildcat has become the face of the franchise, and fans keep wanting more of the wide receiver.

“When I go out in public, he’s the first person they bring up,” said Strohbeen. “Is Bruno coming back is Bruno coming back,” I mean everybody knows him everybody that’s a bandits fan knows him.”

Despite being the star of the Bandits for well over a decade Bruno is not a fan of the camera, the veteran is a quiet presence around the locker room but a presence that is felt throughout the Bandits roster.

“As I told you earlier you probably won’t get him on camera too many times,” said Strohbeen. “He’s quiet but he’s a quiet leader. Guys look to him and they’re like man this guy’s been running all bandits record for 10 years, and the number of yards that he’s put on those legs and this field you know it means something to them.”

Bruno has the Bandits records for All-purpose yards, points, touchdowns, punt return yards, punt return touchdowns, kick return yards, kick return touchdowns, receiving touchdowns, and is currently a very close second in receiving yards and receptions, however it takes time to rack up those numbers, but for Bruno it’s just the game and community that keeps him coming back every year.

“I would say, just a love for the game, and the fun for the game,” said Bruno. “And the fans and people in the organization who have showed me love from day one.”

“I think every year we worry this is going to be the last we see of Fred Bruno,” said Strohbeen. “But so far he’s stayed Healthy, and he’s on great shape, might be a step slower than he was then but he’s still explosive.”

