Fighting for visitors, Iowa mayor shows off golf course, meat shop

MARCUS, IA (KTIV) - The mayor of Marcus, Iowa, says his city has to fight for every visitor and dollar it can bring in. Now they’re “teeing off”, building a new clubhouse at the city’s golf course.

Thanks to almost a million dollars in grants and donations, the new clubhouse is nearing a reality. The roof leaks, there’s no insulation, and the current clubhouse can only stay open in warmer months.

Once the Marcus Golf Club reaches 1.2 million dollars raised, a new clubhouse will be built.

“We’re going to try and have golf simulators out here. So in the wintertime, we can have league with off simulators and stuff. And we’re having a kitchen to where we can have a regular restaurant out here with it,” said Mayor Pat Bunt.

About a year ago, the city purchased the golf course and leased it back to the course board. The idea was to revitalize, hopefully bringing new visitors to town, and keeping current club members happy.

If the golf club can match a recent grant, they’ll have raised enough money to begin construction.

“So right now we’re on a campaign (called) match the grant campaign. We’re trying to match that 300,000 (grant) with another $300,000 worth of donations between now and the end of June (or) July,” said Bunt.

The golf club hopes to tear down the current building at the end of this golf season. They hope the new one would have a roof before winter sets in, and then indoor construction would continue until spring, when the new clubhouse would open.

Mayor Bunt didn’t want us to leave without seeing a new meat market right across from the Marcus Golf Club. Jordan’s Meat Market will host an open house on June 1, but our Matt Hoffmann got a sneak peek.

The meat market will sell directly to consumers from their storefront, and finish livestock for wider distribution.

