Keller Williams Siouxland gives back to the community for ‘Red Day’

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Local real estate agency Keller Williams Siouxland took some time away from the office on Thursday to give back to the community.

It comes as a part of “Red Day,” which is a day celebrated by Keller Williams offices worldwide. Agencies close their doors for the day to take part in community service activities. It’s a tradition that KW Siouxland has continued to be a part of for eight years. Thursday, they volunteered their time to projects at Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue and Opportunities Unlimited. KW Siouxland agents said “Red Day” fits right in with their values.

”One of our mottos that we use a lot, especially during Red Day, is ‘Give Where You Live,’” said Mindy Mullen, a real estate agent at Keller Williams Siouxland. “And we love helping people in our community and we love giving back. And so, being a real estate agent isn’t just helping people, it’s being a part of your community, being involved, being out there and helping the people that we know in our community.”

At Noah’s Hope, KW Siouxland helped fence in an area at its South Sioux City location for their dogs to safely run and play. They also partnered with a local construction crew to repair a window at their Myrtle Street location.

While over at Opportunities Unlimited, agents helped prepare the helmets for the Sioux City Police Department’s “You’ve Been Ticketed” campaign. Officers will give a free ticket for some Dairy Queen Ice Cream to young bikers seen wearing their helmets.

”We have between 35 and 40 agents and staff out here today,” said Mullen. “So, it’s pretty awesome that we can contribute that much work in our community in one day, and we can get a whole lot of things done in that time.”

Agents at KW Siouxland said they found the projects through connections they made with these organizations in the past.

