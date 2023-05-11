Low-flying aircraft could be seen over Siouxland for a few months

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders looking to the skies for the next few months may find themselves seeing a low-flying aircraft.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a new airborne geophysical survey will be collecting data using an airplane that’ll fly over parts of northwest Iowa, northeast Nebraska, southwest Minnesota and southeast South Dakota. To collect this data, government officials say a low-flying plane will travel along pre-planned flight paths. In some areas, the plane will be about 300 feet above the surface, while flying over populated areas it’ll be about 1,000 feet above the surface. The survey is to begin in mid-May and be completed in about four to six months.

Map of where the survey will cover. The blue area signifies where the survey plane will fly to get data. (USGS)

Officials say this survey will focus on the buried Spirit Lake tectonic zone located between Sioux Falls and Omaha. This region is thought to have the potential for critical mineral deposits.

Data collected from the survey is to be used to create 3D models and maps of the area that’ll help government officials understand the distribution of mineral and energy sources, while also spotting potential natural hazards. Once the data is collected, officials say it will be made public and used by state agencies and the USGS to guide more detailed geologic mapping.

Officials say the scientific tools on the airplane are completely passive with no emissions that pose a risk to humans, animals or plant life. Additionally, no photography or video will be collected during the survey.

This survey is part of an effort known as the “Earth Mapping Resources Initiative.” The purpose of this initiative is to modernize the U.S.’s understanding of the country’s fundamental geologic framework and knowledge of mineral resources.

To learn more about the survey, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.