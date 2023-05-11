Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast today and tomorrow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. Last night we had a few severe thunderstorm warnings that occurred here in Siouxland. Even Sioux City had a severe thunderstorm warning that produced golf ball sized hail.

This morning temperatures are in the 60s with wind for the most part out of the east southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Dew points are also in the 50s and 60s so it is a muggy start to the day. We are also dealing with some scattered showers and thundershowers developing this morning.

Today you can expect scattered showers and thundershowers with somewhat cloudy conditions as highs climb into the 70s and 80s across Siouxland. Wind will also stay out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour. This afternoon there is a chance of seeing some stronger thunderstorms forming so the Storm Prediction Center has put much of Siouxland under a Marginal and Slight Risk of seeing severe thunderstorms.

Tonight, we will still see a chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but for the most part you can expect a partly cloudy night with lows in the 50s and 60s here in Siouxland. Wind will still be out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Friday the chance of scattered showers is likely in the morning then we will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s and 80s once again with wind out of the southeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Then Friday evening and night there is a chance of some stronger thunderstorms moving into the viewing area. The Storm Prediction Center has put all of Siouxland under a Slight Risk of severe weather with the highest threat being large hail to strong winds here in Siouxland. Also, a slight chance of a few tornadoes.

Even into this weekend we have a chance of severe weather and showers.

