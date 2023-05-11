Severe storms become likely on Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Showers and thunderstorms were scattered across Siouxland today with some heavy downpours taking place under some of these storms.

Our chances of rain are certainly not done yet.

Chances of thunderstorms will continue into Thursday night with most of them likely not severe.

The chance of severe storms will ramp up from later Friday afternoon into Friday evening and maybe even Friday night.

Most of Siouxland is in a “slight risk” of severe storms for Friday.

A line of storms is expected to form in northeast Nebraska and move to the northeast, especially after 4 pm, giving Siouxland a chance of cells that could produce gusty winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado threat with highs on Friday near 80 degrees.

The greatest threat of these storms reaching Sioux City will likely be after 6 pm.

The strongest of storms will move out of Siouxland during the overnight hours Friday night as lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60.

We’ll continue to see a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

This system will start to move out on Sunday, but not before giving us a few more showers Sunday with highs much cooler in the mid 60s with a breezy north wind.

Will a quieter weather pattern settle in for next week?

