Sioux City Community School District holds ceremony for retiring staff

Retiring Sioux City Community School District staff and their friends and families gather at Morningside Elementary School for the ceremony.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The school year is coming to a close, and while many children are preparing for the next step in their lives, so are some staff members with the Sioux City Community School District.

Wednesday evening, they held a special ceremony at Morningside STEM Elementary School for every staff member in the district who will be retiring at the end of the year-- all 48 of them. The staff members have worked a combined 1,000 years in the district. They were treated to a nice dinner and a presentation where they all received a plaque from superintendent Dr. Rod Earleywine. It was a bittersweet moment for many of the teachers, who say that although they’re excited for their next chapter, they’re also going to miss their students.

“They’ve been absolutely fantastic,” said Col. Larry Brockshus, a retiring Air Force Junior ROTC Teacher in the district. “The support, the administration, has always been wonderful to our program, so I’ll miss those associations. But by far, it’s going to be the students [that I’ll miss most].”

The Sioux City Community School District will hold their graduations throughout the day Saturday, May 27th at the Tyson Events Center.

