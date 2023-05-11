South Sioux City ends run in quarterfinal round of state

OMAHA, NE (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Cardinals ended their spectacular season on Wednesday at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium. The Cardinals entered the matchup as the 5 seed against the fourth seeded Schuyler Warriors.

All seemed well when in the 32nd minute David Ochoa sent a header into the net to take a 1-0 lead. Which is where the score would stay until halftime.

In the second half Schuyler was gifted a free kick, during which Obed Benazo sent the ball across the line with a header of his own tying the score at one a piece. Just a minute or so later Benazo was in position again and took advantage again. Scoring the final goal of the match ending South Sioux’s season with a 2-1 defeat.

The Cardinals fought till the final whistle with a final opportunity in the final minute, but the game did not go their way despite a hard-fought effort.

“It reflects our hard work, we never gave up even being down too, we kept going and dominated the game. I think we hit the cross bar four or five times, but it just wasn’t our day,” said South Sioux City head coach Erick Galvan. “And that’s the law of the game. There has to be a winner, there has to be a loser, and congratulations to Schuyler and good luck to them.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.