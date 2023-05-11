South Sioux City ends run in quarterfinal round of state

By Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, NE (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Cardinals ended their spectacular season on Wednesday at Creighton’s Morrison Stadium. The Cardinals entered the matchup as the 5 seed against the fourth seeded Schuyler Warriors.

All seemed well when in the 32nd minute David Ochoa sent a header into the net to take a 1-0 lead. Which is where the score would stay until halftime.

In the second half Schuyler was gifted a free kick, during which Obed Benazo sent the ball across the line with a header of his own tying the score at one a piece. Just a minute or so later Benazo was in position again and took advantage again. Scoring the final goal of the match ending South Sioux’s season with a 2-1 defeat.

The Cardinals fought till the final whistle with a final opportunity in the final minute, but the game did not go their way despite a hard-fought effort.

“It reflects our hard work, we never gave up even being down too, we kept going and dominated the game. I think we hit the cross bar four or five times, but it just wasn’t our day,” said South Sioux City head coach Erick Galvan. “And that’s the law of the game. There has to be a winner, there has to be a loser, and congratulations to Schuyler and good luck to them.”

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 dead after pursuit ends in crash near Yankton, SD
Authorities responded to a stabbing at the Starview Apartments in Onawa, Iowa. An investigation...
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Onawa, IA
Aniah
Missing girl from Plmouth County found, according to family members
The crash happened in Hospers, Iowa on Monday, May 8.
2 flown to hospital after crash in Sioux County, IA
A children's book author has been charged with the murder of her husband.
She wrote book on husband’s death; police say she killed him

Latest News

Fred Bruno celebrates after scoring the Bandits first touchdown of the night.
Bandits Bruno wrapping up 12th season with Sioux City
The Northwestern Red Raiders claim the 2022 NAIA Football National Title
Red Raiders ready for next opportunity in fall
Northwestern softball head coach Shane Bouman talks to his team during a game.
Northwestern set to take on Embry-Riddle to open NAIA tournament
Bishop Heelan celebrates their MRAC championship victory with the Crusader student section.
Heelan takes home MRAC title for boys and girls soccer with victories over North.