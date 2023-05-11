WIT’s Regional Police Academy graduates 33rd class of officers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As students across Siouxland prepare for high school and college graduation, the next batch of local law enforcers also wrapped up their coursework at Western Iowa Tech’s Regional Police Academy.

WIT’s Regional Police Academy was founded a little over 20 years ago when law enforcement leaders were looking for an easier and cheaper option than sending future officers to Des Moines for their training. Future officers who attend get personalized training to prepare them for their duties.

“At our regional academy, we may have 10 to 15,” said Dave Drew, Western Iowa Tech’s Police Science Coordinator & Regional Academy Director. “So there’s a lot of one-on-one, versus you go to Des Moines, and there might be 100 in there. And though those numbers are nice, but how do you get some of that personal, one-on-one, working on the range with your firearm or your rifle, or defensive tactics, or in the classroom. So, it’s a win-win for this area.”

Students who enroll at the academy have already received their 2- or 4-year degree. This allows WIT’s program to be an accelerated 9-week course instead of the standard 16, allowing them to graduate 2 classes most years and helping get officers out into the field more quickly.

“There are days that are tough, of course,” said George Horner, a graduate from WIT’s Regional Academy who will be working with the Sioux City Police Department. “But I believe that the Sioux City Police Department and the rest of the law enforcement agencies here have prepared us very well to serve the community properly, and it is an honor to serve your community.”

At the Academy, students have firearms training and are taught defensive tactics. But they also focus on the emotional side of the job.

“In today’s day and age, with mental health and everything else on the rise, we need to look at verbal de-escalation thoroughly, and we did that,” said Horner. “And I look forward to using those skills to speak with people in their worst situations and make them better.”

Drew said this group impressed him with their camaraderie, and he’s confident in their ability to serve the community.

“The minute these guys got together, there was not a ‘hey, I’m from this agency, I’m from that,’” said Drew. “They had a great bond. And policing is about building bonds and relationships that last forever. And I can see that this group really knew how to network together.”

