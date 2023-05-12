2023 Downtown Live starting this summer

2023 Downtown Live summer concert series
2023 Downtown Live summer concert series(City of Sioux City)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 12, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Downtown live concerts start soon in Sioux City.

The lineup for this year will include Kris Lager Band, Matt Cox & The Marauders, John Primer & the Real Deal Blues Band, Joyann Parker, Kaleta & The Super Yamba Band, songs from the Road Band, Toronza Cannon, Ghostcat, and Good Morning Bedlam.

The Downtown Live summer concert series starts on June 16 to Aug. 18.

The concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. each night on the greenspace outside the Sioux City Public Museum at 607 4th Street.

Admission is $3.

For more information, click here.

