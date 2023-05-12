Amber Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl in North Carolina

An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a teen girl in North Carolina.(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen Thursday morning at a Stanly County school.

According to the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Michele Morton was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on May 11 at South Stanly High School.

An Amber Alert was issued for Morton.

She was seen leaving with a man, believed to be 30-year-old Duane Howard Bartlett, in a red passenger car, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Officials say Morton is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Morton’s location should call the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at 704-985-0656.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash
This photo shows police arresting a man in the Loess Hill Elementary parking lot.
Police: Intoxicated man causes lockouts at 2 Sioux City schools
(Source: AP)
3-year-old’s death sparks investigation by Ida Co. Sheriff’s Office & Iowa DCI
Authorities responded to a stabbing at the Starview Apartments in Onawa, Iowa. An investigation...
Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Onawa, IA
The crash happened in Hospers, Iowa on Monday, May 8.
2 flown to hospital after crash in Sioux County, IA

Latest News

People protesting the chokehold death of Jordan Neely disrupted subway service.
Protests held over subway death
Migrants are stopped by a Texas National Guard soldier after crossing from Ciudad Juarez,...
Pandemic-related asylum restrictions known as Title 42 expire, straining US immigration system
100 Bikes for 100 Kids
Siouxland track & field athletes punch tickets to state meet