Authorities investigating burglaries in Hull, IA

(KTTC)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Sioux County, Iowa are investigating two burglaries that they believe are connected.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the burglaries happened in Hull on May 6. The businesses hit were Automated Waste Systems and Van Der Zwaag Customs. Authorities believe the burglars entered both businesses through the windows.

Once inside the businesses, drawers were gone through and cash was reportedly stolen from Automated Waste Systems.

Both burglaries happened in the overnight hours, according to the sheriff’s office. It is believed the burglaries were committed by the same person or people.

If you have any information about these crimes, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (712) 737-3307.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash
This photo shows police arresting a man in the Loess Hill Elementary parking lot.
Police: Intoxicated man causes lockouts at 2 Sioux City schools
(Source: AP)
3-year-old’s death sparks investigation by Ida Co. Sheriff’s Office & Iowa DCI
Sheriff: Nebraska man arrested after hostage situation involving an explosive
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Construction at the project site continued on Friday despite threatening weather.
Officials set firm deadline for new jail complex to open
Iowa mayor shows off town's improvements
The Iowa Supreme Court chamber in the Iowa Judicial Building on Feb. 22, 2023.
Iowa Supreme Court puts off decision on whether state must pay for transgender care
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Reynolds sued for cutting Pandemic unemployment benefits