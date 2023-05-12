Authorities investigating burglaries in Hull, IA

HULL, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in Sioux County, Iowa are investigating two burglaries that they believe are connected.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says the burglaries happened in Hull on May 6. The businesses hit were Automated Waste Systems and Van Der Zwaag Customs. Authorities believe the burglars entered both businesses through the windows.

Once inside the businesses, drawers were gone through and cash was reportedly stolen from Automated Waste Systems.

Both burglaries happened in the overnight hours, according to the sheriff’s office. It is believed the burglaries were committed by the same person or people.

If you have any information about these crimes, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (712) 737-3307.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.