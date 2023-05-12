Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say

An Arby's in Louisiana was the site of a death investigation on Thursday.
An Arby's in Louisiana was the site of a death investigation on Thursday.(Jcerulli / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW IBERIA, La. (Gray News) – The manager of an Arby’s in Louisiana was found dead in the restaurant’s freezer, police said.

According to reports from KLFY, New Iberia Police confirmed the manager was found dead under “suspicious” conditions Thursday evening at the Arby’s on East Admiral Doyle Drive.

The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m.

However, although police are considering the death “suspicious,” officers on the scene told KADN that initial investigation does not point to foul play.

After completely processing the scene, New Iberia Police Capt. Leland Laseter told KADN that the death “does not seem like a homicide, it seems like an accident.”

Officers interviewed employees of the restaurant as part of the initial investigation.

A cause of death has not been determined, but an autopsy is underway, officials said.

Further information hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash
This photo shows police arresting a man in the Loess Hill Elementary parking lot.
Police: Intoxicated man causes lockouts at 2 Sioux City schools
(Source: AP)
3-year-old’s death sparks investigation by Ida Co. Sheriff’s Office & Iowa DCI
Sheriff: Nebraska man arrested after hostage situation involving an explosive
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Construction at the project site continued on Friday despite threatening weather.
Officials set firm deadline for new jail complex to open
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021....
Families affected by Oxford school shooting win key decision in lawsuit against district
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002.
GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation
Twitter CEO Elon Musk, center, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Elon Musk names NBC Universal executive as the new CEO of Twitter
LIVE: Verdict in Lori Vallow Daybell trial