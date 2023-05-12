Donation event looks to ‘Lift up the Blood Supply’ in Sioux City

Viles of blood that were donated at the event
Viles of blood that were donated at the event(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Donating blood is a way to have a life-saving impact, in fact, each donation can save up to three lives

Friday, LifeServe held its annual “Lifting the Blood Supply” donation event.

They were anticipating anywhere from 50 to 70 donations.

Friday’s donations will leave a lasting impact on the Siouxland community.

”When you donate with LifeServe it’s going right back to the hospitals in your area, so a lot of our blood donations go to recipients at MercyOne Medical Center,” said Emily Denholm, of LifeServe Blood Center.

Increasing blood donations is a great way to save lives.

Blood donations are also extremely important when it comes to traumatic events.

”With AirMed, we actually carry two units of blood with us on every flight, it’s perfect for us because we have trauma patients that we go out to help them at the scene of an accident, and sometimes having that blood there is the difference between life or death for that patient,” said Ethan Neff, with MercyOne Air Med

There were also donation events being held in Mason City and Des Moines in an effort to lift the blood supply.

