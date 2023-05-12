How Minnesota marijuana legalization impacts South Dakota

By Parker Brown
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While it isn’t official yet, Minnesota is likely to legalize recreational marijuana. A bill that would legalize it has been sent to Governor Walz’s desk and he is expected to sign it into law before their legislative session ends on May 22.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says that South Dakota is prepared to uphold the law if people bring Marijuana across the border.

Communities close to the border with Minnesota may soon have access to recreational marijuana, but South Dakota law isn’t changing anytime soon.

“We enforce them equally and we enforce them based on South Dakota laws, so if you travel into Minnesota and buy recreational marijuana or gummies or whatever it may be and come across the border into South Dakota, you face consequences,” Milstead said.

The use of Marijuana for medical purposes is legal in both states, but it can create challenges for law enforcement.

“It complicates things at times, but also medical marijuana in the state of South Dakota has been identified as legal for people to deal with medical conditions that they have,” Milstead explained. “We’ve learned to deal with it, but this is not a recreational marijuana state and so we’ll enforce our laws as needed. We’re certainly aware of what’s going on in our neighboring state.”

Sheriff Milstead predicts that we’ll see negative impacts of Minnesota’s decision on the roads based on statistics from other states.

“I say those things because it’s the experience that they’ve seen in the other states that have legalized recreational marijuana. More people dying on the highways, more marijuana related fatalities, more overdoses in the emergency departments, in particular children. These are the types of things I predict with good cause. We’ll see a year from now in Minnesota,” said Milstead.

Regardless of whether a South Dakotan plans to use marijuana medically or travels to Minnesota for recreational, do not drive under the influence. According to Milstead, there’s no difference between driving under the influence of marijuana and other substances. All put the public in danger and all is legal.

“They’re impaired drivers whether it’s alcohol or marijuana or other drugs,” Milstead explained. “If they’re an impaired driver, they’re a danger to our motoring public, a danger to pedestrians, they’re a danger to passengers in their car.”

The sheriff says that South Dakota likely won’t feel too much pressure to follow Minnesota in legalizing marijuana recreationally.

