Intense storms are likely this evening and into tonight.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. Last night we saw some scattered rain showers move through the region, and even this morning we are seeing scattered showers impacting the morning commute. On top of that, we are also seeing some patchy, dense fog across the area. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and 60s across the area, with wind out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Today will be another muggy day here in Siouxland as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s with wind out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour. There is also a possibility of seeing some scattered rain showers or even a few isolated thunderstorms throughout the day.

Our main threat is tonight, as the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our Slight Risk to an Enhanced Risked of seeing severe weather here in Siouxland. These thunderstorms could become intense and produce large amounts of damaging hail and wind, with the likelihood of producing a few tornadoes. Be sure you are staying weather-aware this afternoon and into this evening.

Then Saturday we have another chance of severe weather, as the Storm Prediction Center has put eastern parts of Siouxland under a Marginal and Slight Risk of severe weather. The main threat will be large hail and damaging winds.

Then on Mother’s Day, you can expect some rain showers and some cooler weather as highs only get into the 60s with breezy conditions out of the northwest, so wind chills will be in the 50s for much of the day.

